Top Cop Implicated In Pfumvudza Scam Transferred To Facilitate Probe

By Staff Reporter

A SENIOR police officer accused of stealing Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming inputs meant for his subordinates at the Nyamaropa police station in Nyanga has been transferred to another post in the same district.

The transfer was with immediate effect and is to pave way to carry further investigations on fraud allegations raised against him.

The government, last year, launched the climate-proof farming programme, which seeks to ensure food security in the country at the household level.

Under the programme selected farmers receive a 50kg bag of compound D fertiliser, a 50kg bag of ammonium nitrate fertiliser, a 5kg bag of maize seed and 2kg bag of small grains.

Some civil servants based in rural communities were also beneficiaries of the scheme.

However, an assistant inspector (name supplied) who was in charge of Nyamaropa police station before his transfer, looted some of the inputs meant for junior police officers at the camp and they failed to plant their crops due to the alleged theft.

The incensed officers reported their boss to their superiors resulting in his immediate transfer to another post last week.

Sources at the Nyamaropa police station who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com confirmed the officer in charge had been transferred to Ruwangwe police station in the same district following our earlier report last month exposing the scam.

“The officer who deprived junior police officers their Pfumvudza inputs has been transferred from Nyamaropa police station to ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) Ruwangwe in the wake of the theft allegations,” one of the sources said.

He confirmed investigations on the implicated police officer were still underway.

“Investigations are still underway as he was the one who was directly involved in receiving and distributing the inputs here.”

When reached for comment on his mobile phone, the assistant inspector could not either confirm or deny the transfer.

“I cannot say anything on this issue. Please phone the police headquarters,” he said.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to contact the police spokesperson at the Manicaland ZRP provincial office were unsuccessful.