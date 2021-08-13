Top Cop In Soup After Crashing Stolen Exhibit Vehicle

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

OFFICER commanding the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s vehicle theft squad, chief superintendent Kirisipen Mutsengi has landed himself in trouble with the law after he was involved in an accident while driving a vehicle which was being used as an exhibit in a criminal case.

The vehicle had been stolen from South Africa and was brought into Zimbabwe via Mozambique. It had also been placed on Interpol radar

Mutsengi ,55, stationed at Southerton Police Station, appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje Thursday facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was granted $10 000 bail and will be back in court on September 30.

According to the state, on March 24 this year, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission received an anonymous report pertaining to abuse of recovered exhibit motor vehicles at CID Vehicle Theft Squad, Southerton, Harare.

It was further alleged that Mutsengi took from CID Vehicle Theft Squad Southerton exhibit yard a Mazda B T50 Club Cab for personal use.

The state alleges that on June 7 Zacc, launched an investigation into the allegations and the alleged exhibit motor vehicle was then recovered at a private garage at corner Main and Soutter road, New Ardebennie, Harare where it was being repaired under instructions of Mutsengi.

Subsequent investigations revealed that on January 14 last year detectives at CID Vehicle Theft Squad, Southerton in Harare, recovered at Nyamapanda Boarder Post the alleged stolen motor vehicle from a Mozambican national Promise Sabawu Waize who was crossing into Zimbabwe.

It was also established through Interpol that the vehicle belongs to a South African National named Domian-Lee Kockolt who was robbed at gun point in Durban, South Africa.

The vehicle was then driven to CID Vehicle Theft Squad, Southerton in Harare where it was secured in the exhibits under Exhibit number 11/20 and Enquiry Report number 04/20

Further investigations established that on the February 24 last year at around 0530hrs and at corner Glenara and Samora Machel Avenue, Harare, Mutsengi was involved in an accident using the exhibit motor vehicle, resulting in it suffering extensive damages.

The accident was allegedly attended by the police and Mutsengi misrepresented to the Police Officer attending the accident that the vehicle belonged to the police and was recorded as such during scene attendance.

The state alleges that Mutsengi acted contrary to and inconsistent with duties for the purposes of showing favour to himself by using an exhibit motor vehicle for personal gain.

It is alleged that Mutsengi used the vehicle from January 14 to 24 February 2020.

The value of the car is US$15 000.