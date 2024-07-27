Top government official dies after horrific car crash

By Staff Reporter
PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, Clive Mphambela has died.
The top government bureaucrat reportedly succumbed to injuries he sustained in a road traffic accident, which occurred in Chivhu Thursday.
Following the tragedy, Mphambela was airlifted to a Harare medical facility where he passed on this Saturday.
The youthful civil servant served as communications director in the Ministry of Finance, a portfolio he acquitted himself with brilliance.
MORE TO FOLLOW…