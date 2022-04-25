Top investor drags prosecutor general to court over malicious charges

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

A LOCAL investor is suing the prosecutor general and chief prosecutor Michael Reza for causing his malicious prosecution based on untruthful allegations.

Joseph Richard Crnkovic, a Zimbabwean by birth, is seeking to stop criminal prosecution arguing that the duo’s rushed decision to take him before the courts was driven by malice.

The businessman was summoned to court seven years after the alleged crime was committed.

He is being accused of forging signatures of one Fungai Muparadzi to secure a business deal.

According to the summons Crnkovic has filed with the High Court, sometime in 2015, Muparadzi, domiciled in the United Kingdom, representing a trust by his name and Pan African Zambezi Limited, a company owned by Crnkovic entered into an agreement.

The agreement was intended to be in addition to a share subscription agreement between Evolution Group limited, a company which Muparadzi held equity at that time.

Muparadzi was also the managing director.

Now Muparadzi claims that he was not aware and did not authorise the agreement despite emails confirming otherwise.

Crnkovic says Muparadzi agreed with him and had no issues with the final document save for minor spelling errors that he wanted corrected.

“He agreed specifically to the document being signed electronically. He specifically authorised me to affix a copy of his electronic signature to the document.

“At no point did he indicate that he has no authority to act for the trust nor did he say that he was not a trustee. In consideration of all the facts, if the trust does not exist and or Muparadzi is not a trustee as alleged by him or at all, then the misrepresentation to that effect was of his own making,” he said.

Crnkovic said Muparadzi even retained a copy upon the execution of the deal but said nothing about his capacity to execute it.

Muparadzi, according to the applicant, made a u-turn and denied ever signing an agreement before he instituted proceedings against him.

He filed a police report under CID CC (NR) DR 82/11/15 and Harare Central Criminal record number 1426/11/15.

“The PG and Reza seem to have accepted the allegations without any question. I am aware of investigations that were done in which the following truth were brought to the attention of the police… the police referred the matter to a law officer, Mr gono who interrogated the evidence and interviewed us and came to the conclusion that there was no case to answer.It was evident to him that the criminal complaint was clearly malicious,”he submitted.

However Muparadzi caused the arrest of Crnkovic in Zambia.

Crnkovic said he only did this to soil his business image.

Summons have since been issued for Crnkovic to appear in a local court charged with fraud and forgery, a trial he is seeking to block.

The businessman said it is being alleged that he was acting in his official capacity when he allegedly committed the offence but still, the charges were brought in his personal capacity.

He also contends that he was never properly served.

According to him, He said the PG and Reza were supposed to weigh the facts before them before rushing to summon him.

“I further contend that what makes this matter more glaring is the fact that the prosecution is being instituted in order to settle a civil issue between Muparadzi and me.

He said it is blatant abuse of constitutional power for the PG and Reza to use their sacred constitutional mandate to prosecute in order to assist one party to a civil issue to gain an unfair advantage over the other.

“ I also seek an interdict against the instigation or the persistence by the PG and Reza in prosecuting me. My rights have been violated and I contend that an interdict is an appropriate remedy. No other remedy can protect me in the circumstances,” he wrote.

The matter is yet to be heard.