Top Lawyer Lands African Sun Directorate Position

By Alois Vinga

RENOWNED barrister Lloyd Mhishi has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of listed hotel group, African Sun.

The appointment is with effect from May 1, 2021.

He is the founder and current senior partner of Harare based law firm, Mhishi, Nkomo Legal Practice.

Mhishi has a traceable legal practice record and has practiced law at a number of influential law firms for almost three decades.

He has also sat on a number of management boards at several public and private corporations and councils where he left footprints for outstanding performance.

The lawyer has also served as lecturer and is the former departmental chairman in the Procedural Law Department of the University of Zimbabwe for one and a half decades.

He has been appointed to several Constitutional Commissions and is currently a Commissioner on the Judicial Services Commission.

Lawyer Lloyd Mhishi

Mhishi has published a book entitled, “The Law & Practice of Conveyancing in Zimbabwe” (Legal Resources Foundation, August, 2005).

He is a holder of a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Degree and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Another lawyer with a career spanning 20 years with the World Bank Group, Constantine Chikosi has also been appointed to a similar position within the hotel group.

Prior to joining the World Bank, Chikosi worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat in London as Chief Economics Officer and as business development executive for a global mining company.

Currently, he serves on the boards of many national and international organisations.

He holds a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe, an MSc in Economics from the University of Surrey (UK), is a Chartered Management Accountant (UK), and a graduate of INSEAD Business School (France).

Meanwhile, in a trading update Saturday, African Sun company secretary, V Musimbe reported that the group recorded an occupancy of 14% for the three months ended 31 March 2021, representing a 26 percentage points decline compared to 40% that was recorded during the same period last year.

Inflation adjusted revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 2021 was down 64% at $279.5 million against $784.8 million achieved in a comparative period last year.

“However, all our hotels continued operating, albeit at limited capacity. Since the easing of the lockdown at the beginning of March 2021, the Group achieved encouraging performance closing the months of March and April 2021 with 24% and 29% occupancy respectively,” added Musimbe.