Top Masvingo magistrate fired for ‘gross incompetence’

By Staff Reporter

A SENIOR magistrate in Masvingo has reportedly been sacked by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for alleged incompetence.

Magistrate Peter Madhibha was relieved of his duties for “gross incompetence”, among other charges.

JSC secretary, Walter Chikwanha could neither confirm nor deny the development.

“I am not at work today; please get in touch with Munamato Mutevedzi (JSC deputy secretary). He will give you details in that issue,” Chikwanha said.

Mutevedzi’s mobile went unanswered Friday.

Sources said Madhibha, who was one of the most senior magistrates at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court, is being punished for releasing inmates on light sentences when they would ordinarily have attracted stiffer penalties including custodial ones.

“He is accused of passing non-custodial and lenient sentences on some offences that would, under normal circumstances, warrant stiffer penalties,” NewZimbabwe.com heard.

This comes after Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe has also been suspended and faces trial for alleged criminal abuse of office.