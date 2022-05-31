Top officer, Makodza’s case against businessman collapses

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

The High Court has confirmed the acquittal of businessman, Felix Munyaradzi who landed in the dock on allegations of violating his bail conditions in a case he was accused of defrauding a top officer, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza.

Munyaradzi was recently discharged by the High Court following a successful appeal against a Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who dismissed his application for discharge at the close of state’s case.

Justice David Mangota of the Harare High Court upheld his appeal resulting in him walking free.

However, Makodza again caused the arrest of Munyaradzi on allegations that he had violated his bail conditions.

The court heard Makodza allegedly influenced the court to issue a warrant of arrest on Munyaradzi.

After the issuance of a warrant of arrest, his lawyer Charles Warara challenged the move arguing that his client had been acquitted and had no reason to appear in court.

Warara also told the magistrate who had issued the warrant, Samuel Kandiyero that there was influence in persecuting Munyaradzi from Makodza.

Kandiyero then asked for the reason of judgement to acquit Munyaradzi from the High Court.

“An accused who breaches his conditions of bail does not have a charge which arises from the alleged breach preferred against him. Practice and procedure do not allow that occur to him. Such an accused is subjected to an inquiry which the court before whom he appears mounts in terms of section 127 or section 133 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act and, where the breach is established on a balance of probabilities, the court which is inquiring into the circumstance of the breach of the conditions that commits him to prison until his trial,” Mangota ruled.

Mangota said preferring a fresh charge against the accused was a serious travesty of justice which cannot be condoned let alone countenances.

“The procedure which the magistrate adopted was akin to the act of putting the cart before the horse,” said the judge before setting aside the decision of the lower court.