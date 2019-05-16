Top prosecutor in trouble over Chombo passport

By Mary Taruvinga

A court prosecutor stationed at National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is in trouble after he released the passport of former cabinet minister, Ignatius Chombo who is facing several graft charges.

Tapiwa Kasema Wednesday appeared before Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti who released him on RTGS $150 bail with the State’s consent.

Kasema was also ordered to continue residing at his given address, not to interfere with witnesses and to report once every Friday at the police until his case is finalised.

“Come back to court on June 5,” said the magistrate.

Kasema initially appeared in court before lunch time but fellow prosecutors refused to vet his case.

He was referred to the NPA before his case was entertained late Wednesday afternoon.

He faces criminal abuse of office charges as a public officer.

Allegations are that on May 10, Chombo, who is also facing criminal abuse of office and fraud charges, was appearing in Court 6 at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts for routine remand for cases on CRB’s 11633/17, CRB12182/17 and CRB2254/18.

The court heard the once powerful minister made an application for the temporary release of his passport on record CRB11633/17 which was being handled by Kasema.

“Despite the fact that the accused knew that Chombo’s passport was being held in respect of the other two records which the accused was not handling, accused acted contrary and inconsistent to his duties by consenting to the release of the passport only on record CRB11633/17 for the purpose of showing favour to Chombo,” read the State outline.

Kasema was represented by his attorneys Arnold Taruvinga, Simon Chabuka and Steven Chikotora.

Moses Mapanga prosecuted.