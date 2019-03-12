Top cop up for fraud

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Senior Assistant Commissioner Robert Tendero Masukusa (47) was on Tuesday dragged to court on fraud allegations after he used state funds to repair his personal vehicle.

Masukusa, a former Chief Staff Officer Transport and Logistics department in the police force was dragged before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo on summons.

He was not asked to plead and his case was remanded to a later date for trial.

Prosecutors allege that he used over US$7 000 after he took his car for servicing at Isoquant Investments trading as ZIMOCO under the guise the car belonged to ZRP.

It Is alleged he committed the offense between 2015 and 2016.

According to prosecutors, Masukusa bought the car, an ML 320 Mercedes Benz at an auction carried out on behalf of ZRP by KM Auctions on January 17 2015.

Court heard ZRP had an account which catered for repairs done on police vehicles and not personal vehicles.

“The accused in a bid to counter this provision deceived ZIMOCO saying his vehicle belonged to ZRP,” court papers show.

Acting upon the misrepresentation ZIMOCO renewed rear shocks on Masukusa’s vehicle, right rear driveshaft, brake pads and camber strut. Full wheel alignment services were also done to the vehicle among other repairs.

The ZRP lost $7 147 and nothing was recovered.