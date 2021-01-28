Tough Times Ahead As Family Monthly Basket Of Five Shoots To $24 935

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

THE cost of living continues to rise and an ordinary family of five now requires an average of $24 935 to cover its monthly expenses, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has reported.

The agency Wednesday reported that the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in January 2021 was $3,768.00 while the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at $4,987.00 in the same month.

Based on the above figures and multiplying them by five people who normally constitute an average family in Zimbabwe, the total figure now required stands at $24 935.

“The poverty datum lines vary by province as prices vary from place to place. The differences are explained by differences in average prices in the provinces,” said ZIMSTAT.

The TCPL for one person stood at $4 670 last month and the new figures for this January show an increase of 1.3%.

The latest report shows the cost of living is high in Bulawayo, which registered a TCPL of $5 503 followed by Manicaland at $5 224, Mashonaland Central – $ 5 649 while Matabeleland South had the least figure of $4 378.

ZIMSTAT also reported that the month-on-month inflation rate in January 2021 was 2.76% gaining 0.01 percentage points from the December 2020 rate of 2.75%

The year-on-year inflation rate for this month as measured by the all items blended under the Consumer Price Index stood at 192%.