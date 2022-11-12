Tout killed over passengers

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A tout from Mberengwa, Honest Shoko (26) recently killed a colleague while fighting over passengers, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, stating that investigations were ongoing.

“Police is investigating a murder case which occurred at Danga Business Centre in Mberengwa on 03 November 2022 at around 0800 hours,” said Mahoko.

He said it has been gathered that the victim, Paines Shoko (33) of Mberengwa was struck with a fist below the ear by Honest.

Mahoko said the duo was at Danga Business Centre touting for passengers.

Honest allegedly grabbed Paines by the collar and hit him with a clenched fist and pushed him.

The suspect ran away after committing the offence.

Meanwhile, police attended the scene and Paines was taken to Mberengwa District Hospital where he was admitted but his health deteriorated.

He was referred to UBH, Bulawayo where he was pronounced dead upon arrival on November 8.

Honest was later arrested and is helping police with the investigations.

“The police are urging members of the public to be able to control their anger when differences arise,” he said.