Tout punches senior citizen (58) to death in row over ZW$350  

By Staff Reporter

AN elderly Harare man died Friday after he was struck twice in the face by a rank tout in a scuffle over ZW$350 paid for loading passengers into an pirate taxi.

The late has been identified as Mafu Sipho (58).

The amount in local currency at the centre of the row was equivalent to US$0,50c.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On October 21, 2022, police in Harare arrested Blessing Stephen (40) for a case of murder which occurred along Leopold Takawira Road near Parirenyatwa Hospital on the same date at around 1515 hours.

“The suspect, who is a tout, allegedly struck the victim, Mafu Sipho (58), twice on the face with a clenched fist after the victim had snatched ZWL$350, which the suspect got paid after loading a city-bound mushika-shika Honda Fit vehicle,” said Nyathi.