Touts strip hitchhiker of US$17k

By Staff Reporter

THREE Bulawayo touts are on the run after pouncing on an unsuspecting hitchhiker looking for transport, and snatched a satchel containing US$17 775.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft which occurred at the corner of 1st Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street, Bulawayo on March, 29, 2024.

“Three unidentified male suspects, who were touting, confronted the victim at a hiking spot and snatched a pink satchel containing US$17 775.00 being cash from daily sales and ran away,” said Nyathi.

Police urged anyone with information to report at any nearest station.