TPF leader says new party to fight tribalism, racism

By Bulawayo Correspondent

NEWLY formed party, The Patriotic Front (TPF) has vowed to fight corruption, ethnical and racial segregation in the Zimbabwe, saying the vices have affected social fabric in the country.

The party says it will also spend a lot of energy in fighting human rights abuses, economic malaise and selective application of the law under the current Zanu PF led government.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre Wednesday, interim president, Darrly Collett said his party has the capacity to address myriad problems facing the country.

“The Patriotic Front has risen to give hope and encouragement to all that problems can be solved by changing course where change is required.

“To this end, we draw attention to our problems such a corruption, serious ethnic tensions, systematic violence against opposing views and economic malaise that need to be addressed in order to build a firm foundation for progressive and advancement out of the misery that we find ourselves in,” said Collett.

The TPF leader was a commercial farmer in Mwenezi before his farm was seized by Zanu PF supporters after the turn of the century.

He said his new party will not pursue racial and ethnic policies if elected into power.

“Let us eliminate all forms of discrimination based on race, religion, ethnic origin, sex or creed.

“We believe in clean politics coupled with economic, social, religious and cultural emancipation of all Zimbabweans,” said Collett.

The TPF president said his party will also prioritise health infrastructure development as well as the empowerment of citizens.

“Not to recognise and correct the erroneous decisions that we have made in order to achieve the change that the freedom was to bring and that was fought for will continue the slippery slide into non-existent social services and inadequate health services, admitted to by our leaders.

“Every time one of them is ill and rushed off to China for medical attention they need which should be offered here to all, where our doctors and nurses are given everything they need to care for the health of all,” said the 73 year old opposition leader.

Responding to the Gukurahundi, Collett said a TPF government will not revisit the emotive issue saying his administration will let bygones be bygones.

He said his party will not take part in the proposed July 31 demonstrations being organised by local political parties and activists.

“Make no mistake. We are not here to fight anyone. We are a democratic state with a duly elected government with whom we will communicate in an attempt to assist and advise where assistance and advice is required until the next elections take place by which time the desired change will hopefully have taken place,” he added.

Several other senior leaders of the party attended the meeting.