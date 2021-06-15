Traditional Leaders Hail Late Chief Dendera

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

TRADITIONAL leaders from Hurungwe district have showered praises for the late Chief Dendera who died last week and was buried Sunday.

Born Noah Kerechani, Chief Dendera died aged 90 after battling illnesses, including Parkinson’s disease, for the past four years.

The nonagenarian chief’s death was confirmed by Chief Dandawa, who described him as an “astute advisor and counsellor whose loss would be difficult to fill.”

Chief Chundu, Abel Mbasera said the late traditional leader was a repository of cultural knowledge and an advisor par excellence.

“He carried himself with an aura of elderly disposition which showed his maturity and wisdom. We cherish the depth of knowledge of customs and traditional rules of his chieftainship.

“The Chief’s Assembly will miss his wise and calculated counsel and this will be forever cherished. We expect his replacement, although it will be hard to fill, to retrace Chief Dendera’s footprint which has a history of exemplary and forthright leadership,” said Chief Chundu.

Adam Katsvere, who is Chief Chanetsa described the late Chief Dendera as a good leader who was free-spirited, humble, and fair.

“We worked well with the old man. Whoever is going to succeed him from his kinsmen should emulate his strong and fair leadership qualities. He was a firm believer of non-partisan politics and a fair man. He didn’t have that stance to say this is Zanu PF or what, he took issues from a neutral point of view,” said Chief Chanetsa.

The now deceased was born on 15 February 1931.

The late Chief Dendera is survived by his wife Theresa, six children, and several grandchildren.