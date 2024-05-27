Tragedy as delivery van runs over girl (1)

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

TRAGEDY struck a Norton family after their daughter, one-year-old Kimberly Pikinini, died after she was run over by a bread delivery van.

The incident occurred at a tuckshop in Norton’s Mashlands suburb last Monday at around 8am.

Sources allege the driver, and his assistant were negligent as they failed to check their surroundings before starting and putting the vehicle in motion.

The accident is said to have happened when Kimberly’s mother sent sibling Shelton carrying Kimberly on his back, to buy bread at the store.

Upon arrival at the tuckshop, Kimberly expressed her desire to get down and started milling around only to be run over by the van.

Kimberly’s mother expressed regret for sending the children to buy bread and wished she could have gone herself.

“I regret sending my children there, this could not have happened,” she said.

As an expression of remorse, the driver assisted the bereaved family with the funeral arrangements, including purchasing a coffin and foodstuffs.

Blessed Pikinini, Kimberly’s father, recounted receiving the bad news just after arriving at his workplace that fateful Monday morning.

“I was informed of the horrific incident moments after I arrived at my workplace. I was confused and shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” Pikinini said.

The distraught father said the driver told him that he was not aware he had run over a person and was only informed by a passerby that he had struck the child.

“The driver said he heard a bursting sound and thought that it was a plastic bottle, yet it was my daughter’s head he had crushed with the vehicle,” said Pikinini.

A neighbour described the harrowing scene when they found Kimberly bleeding profusely from the severe injuries.

The now deceased Kimberly’s grandmother expressed sadness, saying she had spoken with the toddler through the phone a few moments before the tragedy.