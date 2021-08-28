Tragedy As Veld Fire Kills Two Girls In Karoi

Charred remains of a farm house in which two children were burnt to death in Karoi on Thursday

Charred remains of a farm house in which two children were burnt to death in Karoi on Thursday

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO minor girls died a painful death after they were burnt inside a farm house that caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The deceased pair was identified as Grace (5) and Polite (6) Musiiwa of St Michael’s Primary School, Ward 3 in Hurungwe East constituency.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com the deceased’s father Isiah Zanorashe Musiiwa (39), who is a teacher, left the kids unattended at home while he went to the family garden at around 4pm.

All of a sudden, a veld fire approached and and consuming flames engulfed Musiiwa’s thatched house in which Grace and Polite were in.

Said Hurungwe police superintendent (Crime and Operations), Simbarashe Zvidzai, “Yes, l can confirm a very sad incident of a fatal veld fire outbreak at St Michael’s Primary School in Karoi, where two innocent girls aged five and six lost their lives.”

Sources said efforts to rescue the minor children were fruitless, resulting in them being burnt beyond recognition.

Police attended the scene and conveyed the remains to Karoi district hospital.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Three teachers, who were sharing the old farm house, lost all their household property in the blaze.

These are Joseph Mazarura, Levison Chenjerai and Musiiwa.

Sources told this reporter Musiiwa is currently at Chikangwe High School, where is receiving psycho-social support following the harrowing incident.