Transform Zimbabwe In No Hurry To Join Khupe’s Coalition – Ngarivhume

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

TRANSFORM Zimbabwe (TZ), one of the opposition parties that formed part of the grand MDC Alliance in the 2018 national elections, has put on hold attempts by the MDC-T to lure it to be part of a revived MDC coalition.

The proposed coalition is chaired by MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe.

TZ president Jacob Ngarivhume confirmed MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora had extended an invitation to them to be part of the coalition, but the decision had been put on hold as it could not be a one-man resolution.

“Until such a time that the national executive of Transform Zimbabwe reaches a decision, an engagement with the MDC-T won’t happen, until such a time a decision has been made by the national executive,” Ngarivhume told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

His comments follow media reports that the TZ leader’s absence in Khupe’s coalition was derailing lined up meetings as there were failing to constitute a quorum with other parties involved.

However, Ngarivhume said TZ was not in a hurry to join the coalition.

“What needs to be understood is the fact that many people have been reaching out to Transform Zimbabwe. But let me also hasten to say any decision by Transform Zimbabwe to engage whichever political organisation that approaches them, has to be reached by the national executive of the party.

“We also consult the membership of Transform Zimbabwe and this is what we will do should it become necessary. So we don’t shut anybody from engaging us, and at the same, we don’t necessarily mean that whoever is engaging us we will go along with them. So any decision to work with any group or organisation will be reached by leadership of Transform Zimbabwe and on behalf of the membership of the party.”

Meanwhile, commenting on TZ’s position in the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa, Ngarivhume said the party pulled off the coalition soon after the 2018 elections.

“After the 2018 elections, Transform Zimbabwe took time reflecting on the pathway we walked in the elections and our performance in that election. In our organisation, and when people are trying to work together, uneven relations ordinarily develop just like in a family,” he said.

“It’s not every day that everything is okay with your wife and children. So this is the same relationship we had in the Alliance. There were some experiences that were quite bad, but those are practical experiences that you learn in life.

“We also shared great moments with our colleagues within the MDC Alliance and of course they are also days and issues that we did not agree on but the whole essence of a democracy is to agree to disagree.

“And to disagree respectfully and this is what we precisely did in the Alliance. We pulled out the Alliance and it was time for the membership to reflect our on performance in the election and also come up with a way forward for the party.

“A decision was made after wide consultations and resolved to withdraw Transform Zimbabwe out of the MDC Alliance so that we can take time to rebuild the party, and this is what we have been doing.”