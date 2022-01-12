Transport Minister Appoints Additional ZINARA Board Members

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

TRANSPORT Minister Felix Mhona Wednesday announced the appointment of three additional members to the Zimbabwe Road National Administration (ZINARA) board.

The board has now 11 members out of 12, and the remaining official is expected to be appointed soon.

The appointments are with immediate effect and valid for three years.

They are; Angeline Matopodzi, an accountant, who has previously served as a board member of the Traffic Safety Council Safety Board, Sthengisiwe Brenda Nhliziyo, group legal counsel at Tongaat Hullet, and Kingston Magaya, a legal advisor in government.

Mhona said the appointments were merit-based and not through nepotism.

“As usual the board members go through a rigorous and meticulous vetting process, thus their appointment is based on merit, integrity, and their knowledge and understanding of, and experience in the strategic leadership of public entities such as ZINARA,” he said.

“I have no doubt that with these appointments, the utility of legislative and policy frameworks in strengthening corporate governance practices shall be realised.”

The appointments of the three board members come when two executive directors, Adam Zvandasara, the financial director, and Gilfern Moyo, the human resources manager, are in remand prison facing criminal abuse of office charges.

In October 2020, the jailed directors transferred four ZINARA employees from the head office’s finance department to Skyline Tollgate, Eskbank Tollgate, Infralink, and management accounting.

The transfers were to scuffle the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in an ongoing investigation targeting the Zinara executives.