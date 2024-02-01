Transport Ministry boss out on US$500 bail following arrest for fraud involving Mbudzi Interchange project

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

Fraud-accused Road Services Director in the Ministry of Transport, Enerst Shenje is out of prison after being granted US$500 bail by Harare magistrate, Donald Ndirowei.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption (ZACC) officers picked up Shenje last week before spending the weekend behind bars.

He is accused of fraudulently claiming US$1 million in compensation for a property that was affected by the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange in Harare.

The magistrate granted him bail also ordering him to report once every week at Ruwa police station, to surrender his passport and continue residing at his given address until his case is finalised.

“The accused has shown no history of interference. The state has not given sufficient reasons warranting his continued incarceration, in this regard, the accused is granted US$500 bail,” said the magistrate.

According to the state, allegations against him arose from a fraudulent claim of US$1 003 417,00 as compensation for a property that was affected by the construction of a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi which is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen Roads.

It is alleged that Shenje working in cahoots with one Levy Idana, who is still at large, and some lawyers, manufactured a fraudulent agreement of sale purporting that Levy Idana was the owner of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopely which was in the name of John Maloney.

“They used the fraudulent agreement of sale to claim compensation, misrepresenting that Idana had purchased the property from John Maloney. The accused went on to facilitate the processing working with other ministry officials.

“As a result of their fraudulent claim, Idana was paid US$200 000.”

Shenje is represented by his lawyer, Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza legal practitioners and will return to court on March 6 for his routine remand.