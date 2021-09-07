Transport Nightmare As Schools Re-open

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

SCORES of school children in Bulawayo were Monday stranded as schools reopen for all classes.

Schools closed on 4 June this year for First Term and were set to be opened on 28 June for the Second Term but the reopening was postponed due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Examinations writing classes opened last week.

Students were stranded in most high density suburbs in the city as the government’s controversial decision to ground all public transport not registered with the state owned Zupco backfired.

The situation was also similar in the evening as students were forced to jostle with workers for the few Zupco buses which were operating.

“My children only got transport to school around 8:30 am after waking up as early as 6am. I think the government should seriously consider allowing more private transporters to chip in because clearly Zupco has no capacity to transport workers and students. Our students are now being exposed to all sorts of ills because of these transport nightmares,” said Clayton Zhunda of Magwegwe.

Another parent from Tshabala high density suburbs said he was also forced to hire a car to transport his kids to a school in town.

“I waited for transport for my children for almost two hours before we pulled our resources together with another parent and hired a private car to take our children to school. We are hoping that tomorrow, the situation will have been improved. We cannot sustain this arrangement for a long because the hiring fees are expensive,” said the parent who refused to be named for fear of victimization.

The situation was worsened by police who were manning roadblocks along almost all road leading to the city centre arresting private vehicles carrying passengers. The vehicles were impounded while the passengers were fined $2 000.

Non Zupco affiliated kombis carrying students were the most affected by the blitz.

“Since 2008, I have been ferrying students from the high density suburbs to different schools in the Eastern suburbs. There is no point for an operator like myself to join Zupco. I only specializes in transporting students,” said one private kombi operator who was also affected by the blitz.

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) condemned the government ‘s move to allow Zupco to be the only sole public transport operator.

“The government t has embarked on an operation that penalize any form of transport except Zupco registered vehicles. This ill timely decision by the authorities has clearly created serious problems among both students and teachers which will eventually affect our education delivery system. We urge the government to address this messy in the transport sector,” PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou in an interview with New Zimbabwe.Com.