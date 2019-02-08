Treason accused Kwekwe MDC MPs arrested again

By Kwekwe Correspondent

TREASON accused Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya and his Redcliff counterpart define state apparatus have been arrested on fresh charges.

The duo was last week freed on $300 bail each by Bulawayo High Court Judge, Martin Makonese after languishing in remand prison for two weeks on charges linked to their alleged role during violent anti-government protests that rocked the country last month.

They are facing charges of subverting a constitutional government and public violence and were expected to appear in court Friday for trial commencement.

By Friday evening, the two lawmakers were still being held at Kwekwe Central Police Station and were expected to appear in court on Saturday.

Chikwinya was picked up by police on Thursday while Mukapiko handed himself to the police Friday in the company of his lawyer Wellington Davira.

Davira said police were yet to reveal the fresh charges.

“We are yet to be told of the fresh charges which the state is preferring against the legislators,” Davira said.

This comes amid reports that a number of MDC MPs and activists are in hiding from the state which has accused the main opposition of instigating the deadly violence through repeated calls for protests against the Zanu PF led government.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday snubbed the launch of the country’s national dialogue process by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

He later told leaders from churches, civil society and political parties who attended Thursday’s national dialogue prayer meeting in Harare that dialogue in an environment of continued state repression was unwelcome.