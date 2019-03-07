Treason accused NGO boss Rashid Mahiya freed on $1 000 bail

By Mary Taruvinga

CRISIS in Zimbabwe Coalition chairperson, Rashid Mahiya has been freed on $1 000 bail by High Court Judge Davison Foroma after spending almost two weeks in remand prison.

Mahiya, who is also Heal Zimbabwe Trust director, faces charges of subverting a constitutional government.

In his ruling, Foroma ordered the NGO boss to deposit $1 000 bail.

“The accused should also surrender his passport and continue residing at his given address. He should also report twice a week at the police,” ruled Foroma.

According to the state, Mahiya committed the offence between December 3 and 6 when he allegedly convened a meeting which involved activists from his Heal Zimbabwe Trust and Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.

Court heard he led the meeting in his capacity as Crisis board chair.

Mahiya is accused of inciting activists of the two and the general populace to subvert a constitutionally elected government through urging them to engage in acts of civil disobedience.

It is also alleged that he pushed for “passive disobedience to law, public violence, hooliganism and rampant looting across Zimbabwe.”

As a result of the utterances, prosecutors and those of his accomplices, court was further told, the public engaged in acts of violence through damaging government property and looting shops, among other acts.

The alleged incidents happened between January 14 and 16 this year.

These utterances, according to the state indeed caused members of the public to commit acts of public violence and rampant looting.

Mahiya is said to have gone into hiding before he presented himself to the police recently.

He will be back in court on March 12 for his routine remand.