Treasury chief says diesel prices not going down despite appeal by industry as power crisis bites

By Alois Vinga

FINANCE Minister, Mthuli Ncube has hinted that fuel prices will not be revised downwards despite calls by businesses to reconsider the move in the wake of growing reliance of diesel powered generators amid crippling power outages.

The country is currently going through the darkest phase of power outages since 2019 which has seen citizens enduring 19 hours long periods without electricity. Most households are only being reconnected around midnight and being cut-off as early as 4am in the mornings.

The crisis has come as a hard knock on the country’s highly informalised economy affecting thousands of small scale traders whose operations are home based.

Even bigger corporations have also blown the whistle, warning that if unabated urgently, the current power cuts may trigger another wave of price hikes as operators move to spread the costs of diesel powered generators.

But after business and industry experts pleaded with the Treasury boss to revise the diesel prices downwards as an interim measure during a 2023 National Budget Review Breakfast meeting this week, Ncube hinted that such a move was unlikely.

“Fuel prices went up this year on account of external factors which have nothing to do with the level of taxes charged locally,” said the Minister.

“In fact, the government tax band on the total price per litre is just ranging between a margin of zero to 12 cents and we have never gone beyond that.”

Instead, Ncube promised to enlist the services of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as a matter of urgency to fill the void.

“I have discovered that most countries selling electricity to us are generating such surpluses from their own Independent Power Producers. So what this means is that we are supporting IPPs of other countries and not our own,” he said.

“So this means that we need to move faster in roping in IPPs. We know what they want, they want a government guarantee, they want a good tariff of US0,10 cents per kilowatt and they also want currency convertibility for their local earned local currency into foreign currency.

“Most of them would have borrowed offshore and would need foreign exchange to service the loans. I think they will be able to contribute in powering the economy so we will accelerate that.”