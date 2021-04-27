Treasury In Dilemma As GMB Seeks $60b For Maize Purchases – Expert

Spread This News











MUTARE: A Renowned economist says Treasury could soon be forced to print more money to provide liquidity to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to purchase grain expected to be worth $60 billion.

Prosper Chitambara, an economist with the Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ) said although the move to increase money supply could trigger inflationary pressures, it was, however, a positive move for grain exports.

He said the grain exports will earn Zimbabwe the much-needed foreign currency and enhance food security.

Chitambara was speaking at a public lecture on the state of the economy to media students in the eastern border city of Mutare.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing persistent droughts but this season it received normal to above normal rains paving way for a bumper harvest.

The country is expected to harvest up to 2.8 million tonnes of maize this year, more than three times the output of 2020.

The GMB has since set up 1 350 maize collection points across the country.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of the public lecture, Chitambara said there were still a lot of grey areas in terms of maize purchases since the government had not revealed how much it was injecting to finance maize purchases.

“We are thinking that the bulk of the resources will probably be money printed by the government. There are benefits obviously in the sense that we may be able to export and deal with food insecurity but at the expense of heightened inflation,” he said.

“It is all about balancing the costs and benefits. There is a cost to printing money but there is also a benefit in the sense that the country may be able to export and earn foreign currency and enhance food security.

“It is a matter of weighing the costs and the benefits. But definitely, any large printing of money will result in inflationary pressures being generated and created.”

“There is a challenge that the producer price for maize has been set at a very high level, probably the highest in the region, yet farmers are expected to sell to GMB,” he said.

Chitambara said although Zimbabwe had no option it was, however, not ideal to more print money.

“The ideal situation is to use your own revenues but we do not have much degree of freedom to do it. It is not ideal but we have no option,” said Chitambara.

The government has set the producer price of maize at $32 000 about US$381 per tonne for white maize which is the highest in the region.