Trevor Noah Sues New York Hospital Over Botched Surgery

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

DAILY SHOW host and comedian, Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against The Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Riley J Williams over an alleged botched surgery that left him with ‘serious personal injury’.

Noah was admitted at the New York hospital between August 25 and December 17 last year.

He underwent surgery on November 23 2020 but it has remained unclear what type of surgery he received.

In court papers filed by his legal representatives, Justin Blitz of Schulman Blitz LLP, the accused did not inform Noah of the “risks, hazards and alternatives to the treatment” he was given.

The papers add that the multi-award winning US based comedian suffered “permanent, severe and grievous” injury after the accused failed to properly examine him to diagnose his condition and prescribe proper medication.

The Daily Show host reportedly “sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”

The lawsuit reads, “A reasonably prudent person in the position of the plaintiff would have refused the treatment rendered, had they been so informed of the risks, hazards, and alternatives to the treatment rendered.”

The Hospital for Special Surgery has however denied the claims describing them as “meritless”.

In a statement the hospital said: “HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless. Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”