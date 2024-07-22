Trevor Noah’s triple Emmy nods kick off awards season

Spread This News

By TimesLive

COMEDIAN Trevor Noah has kicked off awards season with a bang. He garnered three nods for the Emmys, one in the category Outstanding Variety Special — Pre-recorded for Trevor Noah: Where Was I.

He also received a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special for the live broadcast of the 66th Grammy Awards, where he was a host and producer; and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for the Netflix special Trevor Noah: Where Was I directed by David Paul Meyer.

Shogun, the story of a struggle for power in feudal Japan, leads the pack with 25 nods; followed by The Bear with 23, the most for a comedy series.

Last year, the 40 year-old comedian won an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He also won an Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

During the 75th Annual Emmy Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, Noah beat late-night heavyweights Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart to win the award.

Standing on stage with his team from The Daily Show, the Johannesburg-born host gave a heartfelt acceptance speech.

“I told you we would beat John Oliver if he wasn’t in our category,” he joked.

“Can I just say this — this story has been so long, has been so crazy, it’s been so wonderful. I start by thanking the crazy Africans who followed me to this country, David Kibuuka, Joseph Opio — thank you so much [director] David [Paul] Meyer, my partner in crime.

“And then the writers on the team, Roy Wood Jr, from the beginning. Jordan Klepper’s flight got cancelled. Showrunner Jen Flanz — this woman rode with me through the trenches.”

Noah paused to say a special thank you to Jon Stewart, who invited Noah to take over in 2015 after Stewart hosted The Daily Show for 17 years.

“Honestly, the person I always thank, because he’s just a crazy genius for thinking of it … Hey Jon Stewart, wherever you are, my friend — thank you for calling me up. Thank you for asking me to come and join you on this crazy journey. And thank you everybody else in this category. Thank you to these people … we did it baby, we did it!”

Noah has had a number of major award nominations in 2024, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Stand-up Comedian in TV; as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 15 in Los Angeles.