Trial date set for CCC activists who ‘threatened to kill’ Mwonzora

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

CHINHOYI: A provisional trial date has been set for four Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who allegedly threatened to kill MDC Alliance leader, Douglas Mwonzora.

Godfrey Makoko (38), Justin Taurai Munyaradzi (38), Tawanda Bvumo (48) and former Chinhoyi mayor and incumbent Ward 12 Councillor, Dyke Makumbi (48) deny the charges.

They are out of custody on ZW$30,000 bail each and their trial is expected to kick off on February 14 next year.

Provincial Magistrate, Langton Ndokera, on Monday dismissed an application by defence counsel, Kudzai Choga, who challenged further remand of the quartet.

The lawyer argued there was no point keeping his clients on remand because the State was taking too long to compile a proper docket.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official, Irene Mapfumo, informed the court that a docket had already been compiled and the matter was ready to go for trial.

Allegations against the four emanate from jeering that took place outside Chinhoyi Court Complex after the MDC Alliance leader withdrew a defective spoliation order in his bid to take over control of a property used as CCC offices.

The suspects contend they never committed any offence, describing the State outline as an imaginary incident.