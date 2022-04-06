Trio In Court For ZW$8 Million Fraud

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

THREE men accused of masterminding a ZW$ 8,8 million fraud appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Wednesday.

Tatenda Takawira (31), Luckmore Jonasi (42) and Donald Chikwiramakomo (48) appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and were released on ZW$35 000 bail each.

They will be back in court on April 26, 2022.

According to court papers, Emmanuel Mukwara, who is employed by Sogecoa Zimbabwe Private Limited as the Marketing manager, approached Jonasi and Chikwiramakomo after they said they could assist him with some groceries he wanted to buy for his organisation.

On March 28, he was linked to Takawira and one Maregedze still at large.

The two said they had all the groceries and personal protective equipment needed by Mukwara.

Takawira then supplied the complainant with an NMB Bank account number belonging to Mohammed Mussa Wholesalers and another NMB Bank account number belonging to Zorway International [Pvt] Ltd.

The court heard Mukwara deposited ZW$3 780 000 and ZW$ 5 000 000 respectively from the company’s account numbers for the purchase of the groceries and protective clothing.

He was promised his goods that same day but nothing was delivered.

He then made a follow up later and was told that he would receive them the following day to no avail.

Makwara asked for his money back and he was only repaid ZW$ 1 160 000.

Unending excuses followed, prompting him to report the matter to police.