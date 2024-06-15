Trio jailed 5 years each for vandalising railway line 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THREE men have been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment each for vandalising property belonging to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

Maxwell Tineyi Mutyiri (38) from Bulawayo, Fungai Mugowa (32), and Marvellous Dube (29) were apprehended by members of the public after trying to steal four 15-metre stretches of galvanized pipes at Munyati Railway Bridge in Battlefields, Kadoma.

The damaged property was worth $420.

The trio recently appeared at Kadoma Magistrates’ Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority of ZImbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed the matter in a statement.

“On the 6th of April 2024 at around 0300 hours, the accused persons went to Munyati Railway Bridge Battlefields Kadoma and cut four by 15 metres of galvanized pipes.

“Members of the community joined forces to apprehend the accused persons and they managed to catch one of them, the other two escaped from the scene.

“The two accused persons were arrested later that day in the afternoon at around 1200 hours,” said NPAZ.

Accused persons were each sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.