Trio nabbed trying to defraud homeseeker of US$420k

THREE men from Harare appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing allegations of defrauding a home seeker of US$420 000.

John Levendale (51), Gilbert Mufusire (42) and Richard Mudhanda (58) appeared before Harare magistrate, Denis Mangoshi, who remanded them in custody.

They will be back in court on June 13 for bail application.

It is alleged that during the month of May this year, the trio connived to fraudulently sell a residential stand in Grobbie Park, Hopely, measuring up to 24 288 hectares.