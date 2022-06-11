Trio nabbed trying to defraud homeseeker of US$420k

By Paul Katanda
THREE men from Harare appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing allegations of defrauding a home seeker of US$420 000.
John Levendale (51), Gilbert Mufusire (42) and Richard Mudhanda (58) appeared before Harare magistrate, Denis Mangoshi, who remanded them in custody.
They will be back in court on June 13 for bail application.
It is alleged that during the month of May this year, the trio connived to fraudulently sell a residential stand in Grobbie Park, Hopely, measuring up to 24 288 hectares.
They misrepresented that Levendale was the owner of the property and advertised it in a WhatsApp group.
Aaron Kamanja saw the advertisement and showed interest in buying the stand.
He sent an agent for viewing.
After viewing the stand, Kamanja communicated with one of his clients, Farook Esmail, who placed an offer of US$420 000.
The trio and Kamanja arranged a meeting at Jiti Law Firm Chambers to examine the property documents.
The meeting took place on June 1 and when Kamanja was perusing the documents, he noticed that Joshua Chimanda was the legal owner of the stand.
Documents were then sent to Chimanda, who said the stand was not for sale.
While pretending that he did not notice that the documents were fake, Chimanda alerted the police of what was happening.
On June 8, the trio met Kamanja to finalise the sale and when all the documents were signed, the police came in and arrested them.