Trio up for torturing woman for ‘stealing’ US$500

By Staff Reporter

THREE suspects have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a 30-year-old Harare woman for stealing US$500.

The trio of Kumbirai Philemon Zengeya (54), Tsitsi Sadomba (44) and Timothy Zengeya (23) is now facing attempted murder charges after reportedly using iron bars, ropes, a burning log to force a confession out of the alleged thief.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case.

“Police in Harare have arrested Kumbirai Philemon Zengeya (54), Tsitsi Sadomba (44) and Timothy Zengeya (23) in connection with a case of attempted murder in which the suspects allegedly took turns to assault the victim, Sharon Chirima (30) with iron bars, ropes and fists before burning her body with wood after accusing her of stealing US$500 belonging to Kumbirai Zengeya,” said Nyathi.

Further, elder Zengeya allegedly forced the victim to drink an unknown substance before Sadomba inserted her fingers into the victim’s private parts as punishment.