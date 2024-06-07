Triple murder suspect back in court, charged with six rape counts

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A suspected serial murderer who was on the police most wanted list for the past two years was Thursday back in court facing six rape counts.

Daniel Chauke, 62, appeared in court earlier this week accused of murder of three women. He allegedly raped them before killing them between 2022 and this year.

It is alleged that sometimes he would remove the genitals of his victims in suspected ritual murders.

He was also accused of livestock theft.

Chauke was advised to seek bail at the High Court.

It is alleged he committed the offences between April 2022 and May 26 this year.

“On 27th May 2024, the suspect was arrested for a case of stock theft and was brought to ZRP Chipinge.

“The suspect was searched by detectives leading to the recovery of various ladies’ clothes, a cellphone and a machete which were hidden in a sack and bag.

“The recovered items matched the description of the goods stolen at a bushy area along Usanga-Bangazani Road, Chipinge on 26th May 2024 where Cylia Maponese (45) was killed,” said the state.

Chauke was interviewed and admitted to having raped the victim before killing her and stealing a cell phone, various ladies’ clothes and US$10.00 cash.

Chauke is also linked to a case of murder in which a woman (54) was raped and killed on 21st October 2023 at Chikwanda Village, Usanga location, Chipinge, and another murder case in which a woman (32) was raped and killed on 24th April 2024 at Matakanyi Village, Chimanimani.