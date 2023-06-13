Trucker jailed over crash that killed ex-Hurungwe East MP Sarah Mahoka

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A RECKLESS haulage truck driver has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for causing a road traffic accident, which claimed the life of former Hurungwe East Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Mahoka.

Stephen Tshava (40) of Gokwe, who was employed by Miravana Transport in Gweru, was facing a charge of culpable homicide as defined in section 49 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 53 of the Road Traffic Act chapter 13:11.

Karoi Magistrate, Moreblessing Makati slapped him to three years’ imprisonment, before suspending one year for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Tshava will, therefore, effectively spend two years in jail.

Accused person, who was represented by lawyer Unite Saizi, was convicted and sentenced at Karoi Magistrates Court following a full trial, this week.

Prosecutor Mickton Khudzumba proved to the court that Tshava was guilty of culpable homicide involving reckless driving after leading overwhelming evidence.

Court ruled the trucker, a holder of a Zimbabwean driver’s licence in respect of classes 2, 4 and 5, was cruising at excessive speed, failed to stop or act reasonably when an accident was imminent and overtaking on continuous double lines on a blind rise.

State case, led by Khudzumba, was that on March 17, 2022 at around 8:30pm, the accused person was driving a Man Diesel truck registration number AFQ0474 towing two empty trailers towards Karoi from Chinhoyi with three passengers on board.

Upon reaching the 195km peg along Harare-Chirundu highway, Tshava acted recklessly and overtook an unidentified car on a section of the road with double continuous markings.

Without a clear view of the road ahead, Tshava collided head-on with a Toyota Prius travelling in the opposite direction.

The accused person’s lorry dragged the smaller vehicle for a considerable distance resulting in injury of all its four occupants.

Victims were rushed to Karoi District Hospital, where Mahoka was pronounced dead.