Trucker, Mine Chauffeur In Mysterious Deaths In Banket

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Banket community is in shock following the mysterious, but unrelated deaths of two drivers.

In the first incident, Anderson Dhaka of Markwave Transport died of unknown causes while in his truck that was parked inside Banket Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot premises, last weekend.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com, Dhaka drove to the depot last Friday around 4 pm intending to load wheat, but his vehicle was loaded the next day.

According to security sources at the depot, Dhaka was only discovered dead in his truck Monday at around 3 pm after GMB staffers got suspicious.

“The driver came on Friday to load wheat but he managed to have his truck loaded on Saturday. He had informed some workers that he was not feeling well and needed to rest for a few minutes,” said one of the sources.

“He parked his truck inside the depot around noon, only to be discovered dead when security details went to check the truck after noticing that all other vehicles loaded over the weekend had left the premises.”

The now deceased’s body was ferried to Banket District Hospital mortuary after police attended the scene.

Meanwhile, a ZIMASCO chauffeur collapsed and died along Raffingora-Banket road Sunday evening in unclear circumstances.

ZIMASCO is the largest ferrochrome producer in Zimbabwe.

According to witnesses, the unidentified driver disembarked from a Land Cruiser branded ZIMASCO at a bus stop in Banket and collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Both bizarre deaths were confirmed by the Banket Police Station officer-in-charge, one Damburai, who referred further questions to the provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove.

Chitove professed ignorance over the two incidents.