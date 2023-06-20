True crime, prison romance, a brand-new cooking show and new talent all on honey (dstv 173)

Spread This News

From love behind bars to kitchen wars, viewers can look forward to a thrilling line-up of gripping new shows and well-loved crowd-pleasers on HONEY TV (DSTV 173) in May.

There’s a new cook in the kitchen as Chef Asisipho Burwana straps on his apron and prepares to put his stamp on easy everyday dishes anyone can make at home. After making his debut on The Big Bozza Cook-off, Ask The Cook is a dream come true for the social media star who built his brand on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram while studying law. As a self-taught cook, he makes up his own rules and shares them with viewers in a fun-filled show featuring ingredients viewers will find in their own kitchens. Ask The Cook plays Sundays at WAT 15:00 | CAT 16:00 | EAT 17:00 (watch).

Also in May, there’s more Sunday kos as Mam’Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki return for yet another season of the popular 7 Colours show in which they visit contestants’ homes looking for the best version of a uniquely South African cooking tradition. 7 Colours premieres on Sunday 21 May at WAT 16:00 | CAT 17:00 | EAT 18:00. Mkhulu Rametsi also makes a comeback on Sangoma, Khanyisa! in his second solo season. The traditional healer reveals even more brutal, but honest truths to people from all walks of life. Sangoma, Khanyisa! plays Saturdays at WAT 16:30 | CAT 17:30 | EAT 18:30 (watch), plus a thrilling new season of My Horror Love Story: Zambia (watch) on Saturdays at WAT 16:00 | CAT 17:00 | EAT 18:00.

HONEY turns up the heat with two new series that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. “Where Are You? and A Prisoner Stole My Heart are brand-new shows that will introduce our viewers to content that’s entertaining but speaks to the fascination with true crime and reality right now,” says Zinzi Velelo, HONEY’s Head of Content.

Where Are You? takes viewers into the nightmare of having someone you love vanish without a trace. It features the families and loved ones of missing persons who years later are still trying to solve the riddle of their disappearance. From alleged kidnappings to trafficking and possible murder, the show traces the events that lead to the disappearances of multiple people, and the agonising wait of those who were left behind. Where Are You? plays Sundays at WAT 15:30 | CAT 16:30 | EAT 17:30 (watch).

Love goes behind bars in A Prisoner Stole My Heart which Saturdays at WAT 15:30 | CAT 16:30 | EAT 17:30 (watch). The show introduces viewers to men who capture the hearts of women while in prison, and the women who believe that love conquers all. It explores how love grows via letters and prison visits and reveals how these love stories unfold during life after prison.

Yes, I Have HIV also returns in May and takes viewers on a journey through human courage and compassion across the continent as people open up about their HIV status to those closest to them. Hosts Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba (South Africa), Paul Banda (Zambia) and Phyllis Mavushe (making her debut in Zimbabwe) and in-house counsellors help HIV-positive people share their secret with loved ones in the hope of finding acceptance and support.

Yes, I Have HIV: South Africa plays Saturdays at WAT 15:00 | CAT 16:00 | EAT 17:00 (watch).

Yes, I Have HIV: Zambia plays Saturdays at WAT 18:00 | CAT 19:00 | EAT 20:00 (watch).

Yes, I Have HIV: Zimbabwe plays Sundays at WAT 20:00 | CAT 21:00 | EAT 22:00 (watch).

