Tsenengamu demands urgent Mnangagwa, Chamisa meeting over Zim crisis

By Thandiwe Garusa

SUSPENDED Zanu PF youth league commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has urged Zimbabweans to pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to come together for once and chat a solution to the national crisis.

The two politicians lead the country’s two biggest parties.

A dialogue between the two is widely seen as the most viable route to ending the country’s multi-faceted problem.

Tsenengamu and party deputy youth league secretary Lewis Matutu were suspended from their positions on Wednesday for mounting a spirited campaign against oil mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

They accuse the President’s ally of leading cartels that have bled the economy of billions of dollars through underhand dealings.

At a press conference in Harare on Friday, the outspoken politician said he and colleagues were forming an independent organisation called Zimbabwe First Agenda Movement.

He demanded vowed to persist with his anti-corruption campaign, further urging locals to join him in demanding a meeting between Mnangagwa and Chamisa.

“On the 14th of February, we are going to hold an anti-corruption conference at a venue to be advised.

“On 21 February, we have decided to call Mnangagwa, Chamisa and others to see what the matter is; there will be no party regalia, no chanting slogans, it is going to be neutral.

“They should tell us why they do not want to work together and citizens will know who is their problem because we have been hearing the two of them saying let us dialogue and nothing comes out.

“I do not think Zimbabwe’s solution lies with (former South African leader, Thabo) Mbeki to be a shuttle between state house and Morgan Tsvangirai house to understand how these two can work together.

“I believe as Zimbabweans, we can do it together,” said the firebrand youth leader.

He added: “I am going to appeal to my bosses in the party (Zanu PF) and those on the other side to try and knock some little bit more sense into our esteemed leaders to see reason for them to meet.

“We can pray and fast a lot but if our leaders lack a good heart to know what is best for the citizens, then they cannot continue to fool us saying they fear God.

“If Mnangagwa could sit down with Ian Smith who massacred thousands of people at Nyadzonya, Chimoio, Tembwe…why not sit down with a fellow brother.

“I am not calling for a GNU, neither am I against the formation of a GNU. But I know that when they sit down together, they will find a solution whichever way.

“Imagine a team where you have Mnangagwa, (Vice President Constantino) Chiwenga, (VP Kembo) Mohadi, Chamisa, (MDC VP Welshman Ncube) and (MDC VP Tendai) Biti.

“Each one of them has their strengths and weaknesses and I am of the view that if they combine their forces, ideas and the zeal that all of them have, we will get out if this mess.”

Tsengengamu said “if our leaders do not act now, all of them risk being on the wrong side of history”.

“I believe that we have the solutions as Zimbabweans, those who believe in fighting corruption must come on the venue to be advised.”