Tshabangu, 7 other CCC members sworn in as Senators

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

Self imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim Secretary General (SG Sengezo Tshabangu was sworn in as a Senator at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden on Tuesday.

He took oath with seven other opposition members replacing those he recalled after the August 2023 elections.

The other seven senators who took their oath of office are Collet Ndhlovu, Linda Sibanda, Grace Mumpande, Lilian Mlilo, Teresa Kabondo, Sam Chapfudza and Kucaca Ivumile Phulu.

They were sworn in by Senate President Marble Chinomona.