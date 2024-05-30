Tshabangu appoints self new leader of opposition in Parliament

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) acting Secretary General and Senate member Sengezo Tshabangu has been appointed the new opposition leader in Parliament.

Tshabangu was also appointed by his party as the leader of CCC in the Senate and a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (lPU) Delegation.

The Matebeleland North Senator has also been appointed a member of the Parliament Standing Rules and Orders Committee which is the legislative assembly’s supreme decision-making body.

The announcements of the leadership changes were made in both the National Assembly and Senate Thursday by Speaker Jacob Mudenda and Rtd. Brig. Michael Nyambuya respectively.

Announcing the leadership changes, Mudenda said, “l want to inform the House of the following changes in the leadership of members of the CCC party: Lynnette Karenyi Kore, leader of opposition in the National Assembly; Sengezo Tshabangu, leader of the opposition in the Senate and overall leader of the opposition party in Parliament; S.Mlotshwa, Chief Whip in the Senate; Sesil Zvidzai, deputy Chief Whip in the Senate; Edwin Mushoriwa, Chief Whip National Assembly; B. Nyandoro, deputy Chief Whip National Assembly; S. Mahlangu and Kucaca Phulu as members of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders.

Also, the list included S.Sinda, deputy chairperson of Zimbabwe Women’s Parliamentary Caucus. (ZWPC);

Cicilia Chinanzvavana, Organizer (ZWPC); Juliana Makuvire, member of the Executive Committee in the Zimbabwe Parliamentary Women’s Caucus; Susan Matsunga, a member of the Africa Parliamentary Union Delegation (APU-Delegation); Sengezo Tshabangu and Moreen Kademaunga, members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Delegation (IPU); M. Mlotshwa, member of the OACPS-EU Delegation; Happymore Chidziva, member of the Pan – African Parliamentary ( PAPU) Delegation;

Karenyi Kore, member of the SADC-PF Delagation and M. Ngwena, member of ASECA Delagation.

“I have to inform the house that in terms of standing Order number 19 Section 3, Committee of Standing rules and orders has appointed the following Committee chairpersons delegates to the main Caucus and International Parliamentary Statutory bodies of the CCC party,” Mudenda said.

“J Makombe, Health and Child Care Committee; V Sithabo, Energy and Power Development Committee; V . Moyo, ICT Committee; Charlton Hwende, Public Accounts Committee.”

However, Hwende raised a point of order protesting the announcement on the appointments of the committee chairpersons saying ” You can’t say there was a meeting of CCC because the party never sat down.”

Hwende walked out of the house in protest.

Others were Caston Matewu, Media Publicity and Broadcasting Services; M.N. Gumede, Higher and Tertiary Education Committee; Joanna. Mamombe, Environment, Climate, Wildlife and Tourism and A. Gumbo and Phulu – Parliamentary Legal Committee.