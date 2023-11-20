Tshabangu further decimates CCC, recalls 5 Chinhoyi councillors

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE wave of recalls by self-styled Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has caught up with Chinhoyi Municipality where five CCC councillors have been axed for “ceasing to be members of the party.”

The cohort includes former mayor and Ward 12 Councillor, Dyke Makumbi, who has previously been recalled.

In 2020, then MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe axed then Chinhoyi mayor Makumbi and his deputy including four councillors over alleged “unrepentant treacherous behaviour.”

Others recalled are Ward 10 Councillor Lovemore Kurwakumire, Ninion Verandeni (Ward 9), and proportional representatives Dorcas Marunga and Florence Masache.

Town Clerk Maxwell Kaitano confirmed the latest developments.

“We received communication of the recalls from the ministry which we immediately actioned by informing ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) of the vacancies,” said Kaitano.

Following the August elections, CCC bagged 12 elected seats of 15 wards while Zanu PF got two and one independent councillor.

Councillors who survived Tshabangu’s wrath so far are Good Sairos (Ward 1), Richard Vitirunyu (Ward 3), Garikai Dendera (Ward 5), mayor Owen Charuza (Ward 6), Anorld Muronga (Ward 7) and David Malunga (Ward 8).

Others are deputy mayor Chipo Mhlotswa (Ward 14) and women’s quota representative Abigail Sauti.