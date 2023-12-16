Tshabangu rescinds CCC recalls; forces ZEC to abandon Vic Falls by-elections 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

FOUR Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors in Victoria Falls are heaving a sigh of relief following cancellation of scheduled by elections to replace them after their recent recalls.

The quartet of Ward 9 Councillor Mthunzi Mpofu, Daniel Moyo (Ward 11), women’s quota representatives Mabukwana Ndlovu and Mariya Phiri were last month axed by self-styled CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

In justifying th recalls of elected representatives, Tshabangu argued the candidates were imposed on the electorate in the run up to August 23 elections and it is time to return CCC to constitutionalism.

But in a dramatic turn of events, the ‘impostor’ SG rescinded his earlier move prompting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to call off the planned by-elections.

The polls were expected to be conducted on February 3 2024.

In a statement this Friday, ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana said by-elections in Victoria Falls had been cancelled.

“It is hereby notified that the advertised vacancies for the City of Victoria Falls wards 9 and 11 and the party list PR vacancies are no longer in existence following the recession of the recall of the incumbents by their sponsoring party.

“Accordingly, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission advises that all electoral processes in relation to the said advertised by-elections have been cancelled with immediate effect,” he said.

Victoria Falls has 11 elected councillors and three women’s quota councillors.