Tshabangu vows to fight for Sikhala’s release – says opposition leader Chamisa has failed 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) self-proclaimed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has vowed to bring incarcerated opposition member Job Sikhala out of prison, blaming top leadership and Nelson Chamisa for failing the former legislator.

Sikhala has been behind bars for more than a year after being arrested for instigating violence in Nyatsime in 2022.

Efforts to get bail by the outspoken opposition member have hit a snag with the courts denying him numerous times.

In an interview with a local radio station, Tshabangu said he is dispatching a delegation from CCC to negotiate the release of Sikhala.

Tshabangu argues that Sikhala needs a political solution for his release.

“I am negotiating with the State for Sikhala’s release. I will be sending a delegation to meet the State authorities that Job is not supposed to be where he is because he was thrown under the bus by our movement and this is sad that our movement can go and visit Sikhala and cry and yawn for his release yet they know behind their back.

“I am saying this because I am inside CCC. I will be meeting Ziyambi Ziyambi, the minister of justice. I will also be meeting in the near future Obert Mpofu, the Secretary General of Zanu PF. These are the people that I have sent emissaries to meet with. It is underway,” said Tshabangu.

Tshabangu said he is courting the regional body, Southern African Development Community (SADC) over Sikhala’s incarceration.

Chamisa has also claimed that they have written to SADC and the African Union (AU) to no avail.

“A political prisoner is different from a criminal. We are going to negotiate. I have written to SADC. I have informed them that we are engaging Zanu PF for the release of Job Sikhala. So we will be sending a delegation to SADC for the summit. They will be talking about Job Sikhala’s release. We have tried legally, we have failed,” he said.