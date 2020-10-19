Tsholotsho man headbutts, kills grandfather

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A TSHOLOTSHO man who killed his grandfather by head-butting him on the ear over an undisclosed issue has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Thembinkosi Sibanda (33) of Sifungo Line under Chief Mahlathini pleaded not guilty to murder saying he had no intention to kill his grandfather Ntuthuko Sibanda (59).

The two had spent the day drinking beer with other patrons before the fateful incident in June last year.

High Court judge Christopher Dube-Banda who was on circuit in Hwange last week found Sibanda not guilty of murder but culpable homicide.

The judge sentenced Sibanda to 10 years before suspending two years for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Sibanda said claims by the state that he also stole the deceased’s groceries were not true, saying he took the groceries home for safekeeping because his grandfather was drunk.

The deceased had bought some groceries at Bubude Business Centre before going for a beer drink at Ngqethuka bottle store on the night when he met his death.

Prosecutor Bheki Tshabalala said Sibanda followed a drunken old man and head-butted him causing his death a few hours later.

“The deceased was at Bubude Business Centre on 26 June 2019 where he bought some groceries before going for a beer drink with the accused and two other villagers.

“At 10pm the deceased left going home and moments later the accused followed him. He caught up with the now deceased and head butted him twice on the head below the left ear,” said the prosecutor.

He said the elderly man fell to the ground and bled from nose and mouth.

Sibanda grabbed the plastic bag which had groceries and proceeded to his home leaving his grandfather bleeding.

Some villagers came across the now deceased’s lifeless body following morning with was an okapi knife which Sibanda had dropped at the crime scene.

The villagers identified shoe prints at the scene as those of Sibanda and tracked them to his homestead where the groceries were recovered.

Sibanda was then arrested.