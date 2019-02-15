Tsvangirai ‘a patriot’, says ED one year after MDC leader’s death

By Kingston Ndabatei

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Thursday joined opponents in MDC in remembering late opposition leader and ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai who died of colon cancer 14 February last year.

In a message he posted on his social media pages, Mnangagwa described a man his party vilified and abused since his trade union days back in the late 1990s as a patriot.

“One year after Morgan Tsvangirai left us, we remember his patriotism as well as his lifelong commitment to Zimbabwean unity and democracy.

“Now, more than ever, we need to work together as we build our new Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.

The much loved founding MDC leader however lived long enough to see arch-rival Robert Mugabe ousted by Mnangagwa as state President November 2017.

During Tsvangirai’s last battles with cancer, a newly inaugurated Mnangagwa and his vice, Constantino Chiwenga took time to visit the politician at the latter’s Highlands, Harare home.

The surprise gesture was seen as an indication to what were thawing relations between Zanu PF and MDC while giving rise to hopes of a unity government in what was a fledgling post-Mugabe era.

Tsvangirai lost the fight to cancer on Valentine’s Day with his widow Elizabeth Tsvangirai and current party leader Nelson Chamisa telling an MDC event held in his honour Thursday that he died disappointed by Mnangagwa’s failure to unite the nation.