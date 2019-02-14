Tsvangirai died disappointed with Mnangagwa, says Chamisa and widow

By Leopold Munhende

LATE MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai did not regret supporting bitter rival Robert Mugabe’s overthrow by the military but died a disappointed man after the now President Emmerson Mnangagwa had tricked the opposition into supporting the coup for the latter’s selfish reasons.

This was revealed by both his successor Nelson Chamisa and his widow, Elizabeth Tsvangirai at a memorial event held in the late charismatic politician’s honour in Harare, Thursday.

Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer 14 February last year and was given a state assisted funeral by the Mnangagwa led government.

Chamisa said his late boss was sold a dummy after the opposition was hoodwinked into endorsing the November 2017 coup on the belief the country’s new rulers were going to form a transitional authority that was going to restore unity and prosperity in the country.

“The old man (Tsvangirai) called me, telling me to accompany him to the National Sports Stadium for Mnangagwa’s inauguration,” Chamisa said during an event held at Harare’s Show Grounds.

“I hesitated but he convinced me that Zanu PF had promised a transitional government which would have prepared the roadmap for elections.

“Tsvangirai died a very disappointed man, why, he was disappointed by people who had agreed to have a transitional government towards elections.”

Speaking at the same event, Elizabeth also revealed her late husband was disappointed by Mnangagwa.

“Morgan supported that new dispensation wholeheartedly because he thought it was the beginning of a new era; now Zimbabweans were free, we could work together as brother and sister but unfortunately, it was not to be,” said Tsvangirai’s widow.

It was her first public appearance at an MDC event since Tsvangirai’s highly emotional burial in Buhera last year.

The event was attended by hundreds of MDC followers and members of civil society.