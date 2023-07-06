Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Norton constituency, Richard Tsvangirai has flagged electoral violations after his campaign posters were defaced.

Hordes of posters emblazoned with the youthful politician’s portrait and that of CCC president, Nelson Chamisa, were recently pulled down in Katanga and Ngoni suburbs.

Unidentified elements are reportedly behind the barbaric acts executed in the cover of darkness.

“My election campaign has started off on a bad note as there are opponents tearing my campaign posters. This is prevalent in Katanga and at Ngoni where posters pasted around the stadium perimeter wall were pulled down,” Tsvangirai told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday.

“I cannot pinpoint the culprits and this has stopped me from making a police report or alerting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) because l have not yet identified those responsible for the violations.”

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old aspiring Norton lawmaker, son to late former Prime Minister Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, has launched his election manifesto hoping to annihilate competitors, incumbent independent MP, Temba Mliswa and Zanu PF candidate Constance Shamu.

Themed “Clean Hands, New Start”, Tsvangirai pledges to serve the constituency where he was schooled.

“I am going to fight for free education because l believe it is the starting point towards providing equal opportunities to all. I will also advocate for access to universal health care,” he said.

Tsvangirai promised to guard against further patchworks to the national Constitution by the ruling elite.

“The Constitution is under attack by the current regime, therefore protecting it from further mutilation will underscore all my contributions in the August House.

“I am going to fight for electoral reforms and oppose draconian laws like the Patriots Act and Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Act.”

The aspiring CCC Norton parliamentarian said he will help build key infrastructure through an independent committee administering Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and ensure every cent is accounted for.