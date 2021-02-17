Tsvangirai To Speak From The Grave As Book Set For End Of Lockdown Launch

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

LATE founding MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’s second book ‘Service and Sacrifice’ is now set for launch end of the national lockdown period, former spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka has revealed.

Tamborinyoka, now MDC Alliance deputy secretary for presidential affairs, said this Friday in a piece he penned to commemorate the third anniversary of the former Prime Minister’s passing.

Tsvangirai died of colon cancer at a private hospital in South Africa 14 February 2018.

His book, to be published posthumously, is the former opposition leader’s second after his popular sequel, ‘At the Deep End,’ which was published in November 2011, sold like hot cakes.

Said Tamborinyoka as he relived his last moments with the once popular politician, “Yes, he (Tsvangirai) left for the infirmary in South Africa on Tuesday, 9 January 2018, never to return alive to the country and the people he loved so much.

“He regularly phoned and at one point asked me to come over to South Africa so we could discuss a lot of issues, including the book that I was assisting him to write—-Service and Sacrifice. (The book is with the publisher and will most likely hit the bookstands any time in the aftermath of this lockdown).”

Tsvangirai wrote his first book while being assisted by his then spokesperson and now late veteran journalist, William Bango.

His new book is expected to cover the feuding that took place before the late leader’s death in particular the quarrels between Tamborinyoka and then party co-vice president Elias Mudzuri.

Tamborinyoka continued, “I told then acting president Mudzuri that president Tsvangirai wanted me in South Africa. The then acting president promised to facilitate my trip before logistical impediments were deliberately thrown in the way to ensure that the trip never materialised.”

According to Tamborinyoka, the impediments were so overwhelming that “President Tsvangirai later called to express his regrets that” he had “failed to turn up in South Africa”.

Tsvangirai’s book is also expected to touch on the late opposition leader’s thoughts towards the meeting between former State Vice President, Joice Mujuru on the one hand and Mudzuri as well as then MDC co-vice president Thokozani Khupe.