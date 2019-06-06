Tsvangirai’s Harare mansion under the hammer over US$204 000 lawsuit

By Mary Taruvinga

LATE MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s estate executors who took over a lawsuit in which a Harare man is demanding $204 000 principal amount from the former Prime Minister have elected to sell his Strathaven mansion in a bid to settle the cost.

Moreprecision Muzadzi, who is suing the late opposition chief, has approached the High Court applying for a judgement to be passed according to the offer.

Muzadzi is claiming the money for the role he says he played in stitching up a coalition deal for the opposition president ahead of the 2013 general elections.

Initially, Muzadzi had cited Tsvangirai, his brother Manasa as well as former MDC vice president Morgen Komichi as respondents.

However, the High Court has since granted an order by consent allowing Tsvangirai to be replaced by his estate executors Innocent Chagonda and Charles Maunga.

Following the changes, on April 9, Mazadzi met with Manasa and agreed to a final offer as in US$84 000 granted by High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu on December 4 2017, breach of contract US$50 000, perjury US$40 000 and libel US$30 000.

No cent was paid and in his application, Muzadzi wrote that he was told that Tsvangirai’s estate has no money.

“The third defendant went to the executors with plaintiff to get funds but they said the estate had no ready funds but just the Strathaven house and cars.

He said he asked him to scan court papers so that he could ask the friends of his late brother for help.

“Defendant after failing to get anything from his sources, insists that the estate has money but there were underhand efforts to hide property that should be on the inventory and prejudice the children.

“The 10 days stipulated by the court rules are way past and the executors have asked for this court order saying in the event they have to sell the Strathaven house to settle debts, it would be easy for them to pay me,” said Muzadzi.

In his founding affidavit, Muzadzi alleged that in January 2013, Tsvangirai agreed to engage him and his partner, Kisinoti Mukwazhe, to negotiate with opposition party leaders not to contest the 2013 Zimbabwe general elections, but support the now late leader’s presidential bid.

“Plaintiff and partner successfully negotiated with Simba Makoni, Dumiso Dabengwa, Margaret Dongo and 15 others to support Tsvangirai’s presidential candidature,” the High Court heard.

Working hand in hand with the defendants, Muzadzi and his partner reportedly succeeded in this project which they code-named One Zimbabwe.

“On April 20, 2013, Komichi took the plaintiff and his partner to Morgan Tsvangirai’s house to submit the successful project. Tsvangirai was happy about the project and endorsed it,” the court heard.

Muzadzi further told court that Tsvangirai then appointed his technical team to draft a memorandum of understanding with him and his partner to tie up the project and draft the bill.

“Plaintiff and his partner gave Komichi the bill which was $7 800 each and two vehicles, for services rendered to Morgan Tsvangirai,” the court was told.

Manasa Tsvangirai then proposed to give the plaintiff and partner two Nissan NP200 vehicles which he said would come from the Czech Republic Embassy.

Muzadzi once told the High Court that when he asked for the payment, he was physically abused.