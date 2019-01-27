TUKU BURIAL: NewZimbabwe.com CEO detained by soldiers

By Staff Reporter

SOLDIERS detained NewZimbabwe.com CEO Jeff Madzingo as he attended the burial of national hero and legendary singer Oliver Mtukudzi on Sunday.

Tuku, who died last Wednesday and was declared a national hero, was buried Sunday at his Madziwa rural home in Mashonaland central province.

His homestead was reportedly swarming with soldiers even though President Emmerson Mnangagwa did not attend the burial.

Madzingo said a soldier seized him as police officers and military personnel blocked former deputy prime minister Thokozani Khupe and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa from entering Tuku’s homestead.

The soldiers took Madzingo’s mobile phone, accusing him of filming them.

“They accused me of filming them with my mobile phone which I never did,” said Madzingo.

“I was detained for more than two hours, being moved from one place to the other as they looked for senior commanders who were supposed to decide my fate.

“I insisted that I had not filmed any soldiers. I even showed them what I had recorded but they still wouldn’t let me go.

“I was eventually released after some colleagues gave the soldiers their IDs and guarantees which had been demanded.”

Madzingo said there was no justification for what he described as a “terrible experience”.

“It was very very terrible experience,” he said.

“I made a sacrifice to come; flying in from the UK to celebrate the life of a legend, Zimbabwean icon and international icon, to pay my respects.

“At the end of the day I didn’t do much in terms of being present at the funeral.

“I was literally in detention which was a very sad experience for me and I don’t see any justification for what I have had to go through.”