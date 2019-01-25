Tuku burial set for Sunday, his music gala this Saturday

By Anna Chibamu

LATE music legend and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi’s burial is set for his rural Madziwa home in Mashonaland Central.

This was revealed to the media Friday by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the internationally celebrated musician’s body was set to lie in State at his home in Norton this Friday.

On Saturday, the body will leave for his Pakare Paye Arts Centre in the satellite town where a church service will be held for the singer at around 0900hrs till mid-day.

The funeral procession is expected to arrive at the National Sports Stadium where a musical gala will be staged in Tuku’s honour.

His body will then be taken to the Zimbabwe National Army’s One Commando Barracks around 1530 hrs before being flown to Madziwa, just after the mining town of Bindura.

Burial is on Sunday at around 1400 hrs.

Government says it has hired 30 buses to ferry those wishing to attend the world renowned musician’s burial.

The veteran musician succumbed to diabetes at Harare’s Avenues Clinic on Wednesday and was declared a national hero by government on Thursday. He was 66.